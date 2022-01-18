Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Short Interest Update

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the December 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trinseo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

Shares of TSE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,262. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.52. Trinseo has a 1-year low of $44.20 and a 1-year high of $76.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.32.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.24). Trinseo had a return on equity of 56.55% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Trinseo will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

In other Trinseo news, SVP Alice Heezen sold 13,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $782,436.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Trinseo by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Trinseo during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Trinseo by 37.5% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Trinseo by 25.4% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

