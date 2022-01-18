Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) Short Interest Update

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the December 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 634,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:PHCF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.26. 49,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,971. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36. Puhui Wealth Investment Management has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Puhui Wealth Investment Management stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.37% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co Ltd. is a third-party wealth management service provider. It focuses on marketing financial products and managing funds for individuals and corporate clients in the People’s Republic of China. The company was founded by Zhe Ji in 2013 and is headquartered in Dong Cheng, China.

