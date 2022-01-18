Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) Short Interest Down 29.3% in December

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,800 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the December 15th total of 262,800 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Grom Social Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Grom Social Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Grom Social Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Grom Social Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Grom Social Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $594,000. Institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Grom Social Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:GROM traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $2.13. 1,702,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,361. Grom Social Enterprises has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter. Grom Social Enterprises had a negative net margin of 129.27% and a negative return on equity of 52.51%.

Grom Social Enterprises Company Profile

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc owns and operates social media platform for kids. It also offers animation, network monitoring and security solutions, nutritional services, and mobile parenting application through its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Zach Marks on October 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

