SONM (SNM) One Day Volume Hits $142,489.00

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 18th. SONM has a total market cap of $58.77 million and $142,489.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SONM has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One SONM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000478 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SONM alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004989 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00054415 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007105 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SONM Profile

SNM is a coin. Its launch date was June 15th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 coins. SONM’s official website is sonm.com . SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

SONM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SONM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SNMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SONM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SONM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.