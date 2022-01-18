LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Short Interest Down 37.1% in December

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the December 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:SCD traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.61. 60,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,620. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $15.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Cronin purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $52,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCD. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 341.9% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 185,685 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $1,155,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 1,372.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after buying an additional 78,893 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 4.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 840,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after buying an additional 37,574 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $420,000.

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

