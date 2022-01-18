Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) Short Interest Down 37.5% in December

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
DBV traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.87. The stock had a trading volume of 405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.95. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund has a 1 year low of $22.04 and a 1 year high of $26.20.
Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund Company Profile
