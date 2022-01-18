Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) Short Interest Down 37.5% in December

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DBV traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.87. The stock had a trading volume of 405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.95. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund has a 1 year low of $22.04 and a 1 year high of $26.20.

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund Company Profile

PowerShares Capital Management LLC, provides institutional caliber asset management and market exposure through the replication of enhanced indexes. PowerShares delivers this sophisticated asset management in one of the more benefit rich investment vehicles available today, the exchange-traded fund. The firm is committed to theoretically sound portfolio construction and empirically verifiable investment management approaches.

