HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the December 15th total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of HMNF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.99. 2,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200. The company has a market cap of $114.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.39 and its 200-day moving average is $23.47. HMN Financial has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $25.61.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. HMN Financial had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $11.09 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of HMN Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HMN Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in HMN Financial by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 41,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 14,906 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in HMN Financial by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 22,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in HMN Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. 52.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMN Financial Company Profile

HMN Financial, Inc is a stock savings bank holding company, which provides retail banking and loan production facilities in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The firms activities include generation of deposits from the general public and businesses, and using such deposits to originate or purchase single family residential, commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage loans, consumer, construction, and commercial business loans, as well as investment in mortgage-backed and related securities, United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments.

