Tadpole Finance 1-Day Volume Tops $6,576.00 (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Tadpole Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $6,576.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $6.00 or 0.00014143 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00059462 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00069347 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.31 or 0.07463326 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,306.85 or 0.99753060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00067422 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007663 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Coin Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html

Buying and Selling Tadpole Finance

