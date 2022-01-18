Landshare (LAND) Price Reaches $3.11

Landshare (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Landshare has a market cap of $4.86 million and approximately $166,622.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Landshare has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. One Landshare coin can currently be purchased for about $3.11 or 0.00007344 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00054457 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007058 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Landshare Profile

Landshare is a coin. It launched on March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,795,195 coins and its circulating supply is 1,560,002 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Landshare

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Landshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

