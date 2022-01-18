Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Short Interest Down 39.4% in December

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 416,700 shares, a decrease of 39.4% from the December 15th total of 688,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:SOHU traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.12. 248,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,775. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average is $19.82. Sohu.com has a 12-month low of $14.64 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.92 million, a P/E ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.02.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. Sohu.com had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 108.01%. The company had revenue of $216.09 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Sohu.com will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on Sohu.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHU. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Sohu.com by 69.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Sohu.com by 9.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sohu.com in the third quarter worth $1,992,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Sohu.com by 1,332.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,383,000 after purchasing an additional 329,529 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Sohu.com by 118.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 28,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

