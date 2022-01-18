Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Short Interest Down 38.8% in December

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a drop of 38.8% from the December 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CODYY traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.80. 172,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,343. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.04. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $15.30.

CODYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €80.00 ($90.91) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €77.00 ($87.50) to €78.00 ($88.64) in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €70.00 ($79.55) to €73.00 ($82.95) in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

