International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Short Interest Down 37.8% in December

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 294,000 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the December 15th total of 472,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

IMXI traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.99. 345,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,978. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. International Money Express has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.96. The firm has a market cap of $617.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.54.

Get International Money Express alerts:

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $120.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.20 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 44.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that International Money Express will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

IMXI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 24,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $399,969.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Purcell purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $105,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,182,809. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMXI. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in International Money Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in International Money Express by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in International Money Express by 485.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 6,383 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in International Money Express by 98,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.