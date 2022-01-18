iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $65.77

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $65.77 and last traded at $65.92, with a volume of 107525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.41.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JKE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 381.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

