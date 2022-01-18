Insider Selling: Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) CFO Sells 12,693 Shares of Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) CFO Aaron Akerman sold 12,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $65,368.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aaron Akerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Aaron Akerman sold 4,014 shares of Immersion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $27,134.64.

IMMR stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $5.19. 857,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,222. Immersion Co. has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $16.64. The company has a market cap of $171.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.87.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter. Immersion had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 53.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Immersion Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Immersion by 135.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 37.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 2,232.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 59,930 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 9.1% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 967,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 80,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Immersion by 9.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.78% of the company’s stock.

IMMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Colliers Securities cut Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

