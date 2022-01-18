salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $529,414.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $529,414.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Wednesday, January 12th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total value of $547,308.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total value of $515,292.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $534,635.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $581,877.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92.

On Monday, November 1st, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.72, for a total value of $6,034,400.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.38, for a total value of $5,967,600.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.07, for a total value of $5,941,400.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total value of $5,868,800.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.21, for a total value of $5,824,200.00.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $5.17 on Tuesday, hitting $226.06. 6,031,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,888,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $222.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $265.52 and a 200 day moving average of $265.01.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.05.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.