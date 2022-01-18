$333.10 Million in Sales Expected for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) will post sales of $333.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hillman Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $320.30 million and the highest is $349.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hillman Solutions.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $364.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.20 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Colliers Securities began coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.93.

In other Hillman Solutions news, insider Scott Ride sold 38,862 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $423,984.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth about $17,933,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,129,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $541,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $631,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $1,694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HLMN traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.18. 1,177,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,672. Hillman Solutions has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hillman Solutions (HLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.