WhiteCoin Market Cap Achieves $427.54 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $427.54 million and approximately $6.49 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00032091 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00018546 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001846 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XWCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.