Kava (KAVA) Price Reaches $4.96 on Major Exchanges

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 18th. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One Kava coin can currently be bought for $4.96 or 0.00011703 BTC on major exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $732.63 million and approximately $172.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.07 or 0.00202934 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00041785 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.42 or 0.00420678 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00072408 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 154,004,110 coins and its circulating supply is 147,599,744 coins. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

