F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $307.73 Million

Brokerages forecast that F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) will report sales of $307.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $304.40 million and the highest is $314.69 million. F.N.B. posted sales of $302.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FNB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.49.

F.N.B. stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,773,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,043. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.27. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $14.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average of $11.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in F.N.B. by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,522,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,151,000 after purchasing an additional 273,529 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in F.N.B. by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,789,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,151,000 after acquiring an additional 897,230 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,065,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,135 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,839,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,682,000 after purchasing an additional 167,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 14.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,519,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,374,000 after purchasing an additional 931,335 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

