Short Interest in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) Decreases By 31.3%

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,100 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the December 15th total of 259,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 108,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNP. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 126.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 801.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 20.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SNP traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $53.05. The stock had a trading volume of 152,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 12-month low of $43.52 and a 12-month high of $58.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.20. The stock has a market cap of $64.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.84.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $114.62 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that China Petroleum & Chemical will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

