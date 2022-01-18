Bob’s Repair (BOB) Price Tops $0.0033 on Major Exchanges

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Over the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. Bob’s Repair has a total market cap of $614,575.45 and $8,216.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bob’s Repair coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00054280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006955 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Bob’s Repair

Bob’s Repair (CRYPTO:BOB) is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com . The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

