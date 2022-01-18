$110.35 Million in Sales Expected for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) will report sales of $110.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $110.10 million and the highest is $110.70 million. Avid Technology posted sales of $104.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full-year sales of $401.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $401.00 million to $401.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $437.98 million, with estimates ranging from $434.70 million to $440.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $101.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.98 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

AVID has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other Avid Technology news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $85,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $168,807.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,169 shares of company stock valued at $570,723. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVID stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.97. 376,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,421. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.98. Avid Technology has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $40.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 1.21.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

