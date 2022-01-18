$142.20 Million in Sales Expected for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) will report sales of $142.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $141.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $143.00 million. Hope Bancorp reported sales of $132.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year sales of $552.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $550.90 million to $553.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $573.27 million, with estimates ranging from $568.30 million to $578.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 29.96%. The company had revenue of $140.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

HOPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Hope Bancorp stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.77. 718,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,457. Hope Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 48.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 67.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

