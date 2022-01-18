H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Short Interest Update

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 722,300 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the December 15th total of 1,015,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H.I.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get H.I.S. alerts:

H.I.S. stock remained flat at $$15.69 during trading on Tuesday. H.I.S. has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $26.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.06.

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as provides airline tickets.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for H.I.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.I.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.