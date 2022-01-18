$82.05 Million in Sales Expected for Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) to announce sales of $82.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $81.66 million and the highest is $82.32 million. Alithya Group posted sales of $54.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full-year sales of $333.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $332.88 million to $335.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $359.41 million, with estimates ranging from $348.88 million to $369.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $83.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.17 million.

ALYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins upgraded shares of Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alithya Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alithya Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALYA. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Alithya Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 892,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 9,421 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alithya Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 164.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 22,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 148.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 59,017 shares in the last quarter. 30.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alithya Group stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,370. Alithya Group has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $5.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55. The firm has a market cap of $145.68 million, a P/E ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

