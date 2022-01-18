Zacks: Brokerages Expect Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.76 Million

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) to post $2.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.59 million. Evofem Biosciences posted sales of $170,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,523.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full-year sales of $7.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.70 million to $7.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $30.71 million, with estimates ranging from $14.84 million to $40.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 million. Evofem Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1,593.89% and a negative net margin of 4,011.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVFM. Morgan Stanley cut Evofem Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

In other news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier acquired 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 200,594 shares of company stock worth $76,070 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 441.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 37,855 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 53,707 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 54,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 23,603 shares in the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EVFM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.40. 2,725,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,780,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of -0.20. Evofem Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.68.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evofem Biosciences (EVFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.