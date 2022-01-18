Zacks: Brokerages Expect Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.76 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) to post $2.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.59 million. Evofem Biosciences posted sales of $170,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,523.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full-year sales of $7.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.70 million to $7.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $30.71 million, with estimates ranging from $14.84 million to $40.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 million. Evofem Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1,593.89% and a negative net margin of 4,011.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVFM. Morgan Stanley cut Evofem Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

In other news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier acquired 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 200,594 shares of company stock worth $76,070 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 441.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 37,855 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 53,707 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 54,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 23,603 shares in the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EVFM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.40. 2,725,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,780,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of -0.20. Evofem Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.68.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

