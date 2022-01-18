Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Short Interest Down 34.5% in December

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the December 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LTMCF remained flat at $$0.79 during trading on Tuesday. 172,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,691. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44. Lithium Chile has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $0.92.

Get Lithium Chile alerts:

About Lithium Chile

Lithium Chile, Inc engages in the acquisition and development of lithium properties in Chile. Its projects include: Salar de Coipasa, Salar de Turi, Salar de Atacama, Salar de Helados, Salar de Talar and Salar de Ollage. The company was founded on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.