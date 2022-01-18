Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Short Interest Down 34.5% in December

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the December 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LTMCF remained flat at $$0.79 during trading on Tuesday. 172,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,691. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44. Lithium Chile has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $0.92.
About Lithium Chile
