Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ginkgo Bioworks.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $77.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.00 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ginkgo Bioworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

NYSE DNA traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,615,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,315,559. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 1-year low of $5.21 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 20.05, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth $93,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at $119,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

