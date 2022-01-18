$1.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) will report $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.84 and the lowest is $0.69. iTeos Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 397.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $5.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for iTeos Therapeutics.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). The business had revenue of $104.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, iTeos Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

In related news, CFO Matthew Gall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $232,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michel Detheux sold 6,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $175,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,642 shares of company stock worth $17,450,659 over the last 90 days. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITOS. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 110,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ITOS traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.15. The company had a trading volume of 325,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,340. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.63. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $52.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.55 and a beta of 1.71.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

