$1.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2022

Equities research analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) will report $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.84 and the lowest is $0.69. iTeos Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 397.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $5.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for iTeos Therapeutics.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). The business had revenue of $104.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, iTeos Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

In related news, CFO Matthew Gall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $232,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michel Detheux sold 6,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $175,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,642 shares of company stock worth $17,450,659 over the last 90 days. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITOS. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 110,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ITOS traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.15. The company had a trading volume of 325,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,340. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.63. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $52.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.55 and a beta of 1.71.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iTeos Therapeutics (ITOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.