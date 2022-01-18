HempCoin (THC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.79 Million

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 18th. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. HempCoin has a market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $3.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,277.14 or 0.99893750 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00089944 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006675 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00030780 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00051537 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $263.50 or 0.00622606 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 264,834,838 coins and its circulating supply is 264,699,688 coins. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

