MintMe.com Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $7,831.00 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 26.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 58.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and $7,831.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,245.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,155.91 or 0.07470346 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.14 or 0.00336470 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $381.99 or 0.00904212 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00080023 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00010523 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $203.71 or 0.00482210 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.31 or 0.00258755 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

