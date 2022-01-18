Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/18/2022 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $110.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $106.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Best Buy is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2022 – Best Buy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

11/29/2021 – Best Buy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $122.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Best Buy have declined in the past three months. The stock came under pressure in spite of the company reporting better-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2022 results. Well, investors seemed to have been spooked by soft fourth-quarter projection and ongoing supply chain issues as well as rising shipping costs. Management forecast fourth-quarter enterprise comparable sales to be down 2% to up 1% compared with 12.6% growth registered in the year-ago period. Also, Best Buy expects contraction in adjusted gross profit rate from Totaltech ramping. Meanwhile, the company foresees substantial increase in SG&A expenses in the final quarter due to increased advertising and incentive compensation. Nonetheless, investments in new membership program, technology, and health strategy should continue to contribute to the overall performance.”

11/24/2021 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $118.00 to $106.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $145.00 to $137.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Best Buy was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. to a “buy” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $157.00.

NYSE BBY traded down $1.40 on Tuesday, hitting $98.64. 3,685,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,367,707. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.18. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.54 and a 52-week high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth $272,224,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 1,039.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $209,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,513 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth $190,808,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,192,185 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $137,077,000 after acquiring an additional 393,159 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 668,300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $76,841,000 after acquiring an additional 367,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

