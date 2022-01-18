Zacks: Analysts Expect Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $268.17 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) will announce sales of $268.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agiliti’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $265.70 million to $271.90 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Agiliti will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Agiliti.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $262.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.00 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Agiliti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agiliti currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

Shares of AGTI stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.48. 300,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,706. Agiliti has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $26.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

In other news, EVP Bettyann Bird sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $298,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert L. Creviston sold 27,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $621,822.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,668 shares of company stock worth $4,876,007.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

