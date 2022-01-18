$1.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) will announce $1.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.41 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.49 billion. Kemper posted sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kemper will report full-year sales of $5.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $6.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler cut Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE KMPR traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.12. The stock had a trading volume of 218,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,422. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60 and a beta of 0.71. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.90%.

In related news, Director Robert Joseph Joyce acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.71 per share, with a total value of $28,855.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.68 per share, with a total value of $52,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Kemper by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kemper in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Kemper by 45.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Kemper in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Kemper in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. 74.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

