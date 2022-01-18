Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the December 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CCM traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $1.91. 359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887. Concord Medical Services has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.18.

About Concord Medical Services

Concord Medical Services Holding Ltd. engages in the operation of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers. It provides radiotherapy and diagnostic equipment leasing services to hospitals; and sale of medical equipment and the provision of radiotherapy and diagnostic equipment leasing and management services to hospitals, It operates through Network Business and Hospital Business segments.

