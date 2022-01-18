Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Short Interest Update

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 523,900 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the December 15th total of 409,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 654.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAWHF remained flat at $$1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday. Man Wah has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80.

About Man Wah

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes sofas and ancillary products. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments. It offers sofas under the CHEERS brand; mattresses under the Enlanda brand; panel furniture and furniture accessories; sofas, sofa-beds, beds, armchairs, and accessories under the Fleming brand name; and chairs, smart furniture spare parts, etc.

