Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Short Interest Update

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 523,900 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the December 15th total of 409,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 654.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MAWHF remained flat at $$1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday. Man Wah has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80.
About Man Wah
Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Man Wah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Wah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.