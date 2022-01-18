Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the December 15th total of 72,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

OTCMKTS HSHIF remained flat at $$93.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.75. Hoshizaki has a 1-year low of $93.75 and a 1-year high of $99.00.

About Hoshizaki

Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial kitchen appliances and equipment worldwide. It offers ice machines; refrigerators and freezers; commercial, rack conveyor, and commercial instrument dishwashers; tea, cold drink, cubelet ice, liquid, draft beer and other dispensers; and steam convection ovens, electrolyzed water generators, sushi cases, display cases, electromagnetic cookers, blast chiller and schock freezers, etc.

