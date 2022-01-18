The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.46 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) will report sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.58 billion. Williams Companies reported sales of $2.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full-year sales of $9.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.53 billion to $10.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.58 billion to $11.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Williams Companies.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 25,562 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $700,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,640,000 after buying an additional 66,192 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Williams Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,523,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,439,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $1,442,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,849,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,439,987. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.54. The stock has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $29.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

