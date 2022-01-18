Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.85 Billion

Brokerages expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to announce sales of $2.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.77 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.91 billion. Republic Services posted sales of $2.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year sales of $11.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.96 billion to $11.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.49 billion to $12.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.20.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 125.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RSG traded down $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.61. 1,316,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,505. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $88.62 and a 12 month high of $145.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.42%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

