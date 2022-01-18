Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.85 Billion

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2022

Brokerages expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to announce sales of $2.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.77 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.91 billion. Republic Services posted sales of $2.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year sales of $11.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.96 billion to $11.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.49 billion to $12.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.20.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 125.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RSG traded down $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.61. 1,316,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,505. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $88.62 and a 12 month high of $145.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.42%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Republic Services (RSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.