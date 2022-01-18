Brokerages Expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $233.26 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) will announce sales of $233.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $232.81 million to $233.70 million. NetScout Systems reported sales of $228.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full year sales of $853.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $852.80 million to $854.07 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $886.63 million, with estimates ranging from $882.10 million to $891.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.70 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $211,584.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $98,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 610.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTCT traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $30.95. The stock had a trading volume of 343,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,142. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day moving average is $29.29. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 63.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NetScout Systems has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $34.87.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

