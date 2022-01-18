iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 286,000 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the December 15th total of 424,100 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 261,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get iPower alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iPower during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iPower during the second quarter worth $2,192,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iPower during the second quarter worth $107,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iPower by 398.6% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 8,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in iPower during the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

IPW stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,352. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. iPower has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $10.73.

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. Research analysts forecast that iPower will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

iPower Company Profile

iPower Inc supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.