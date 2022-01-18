Short Interest in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Declines By 32.1%

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the December 15th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 1.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 5.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 7.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 34.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 50,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,918 shares during the period.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III alerts:

NYSE:HPS traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $17.92. The stock had a trading volume of 98,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,424. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $19.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.