Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Receives €12.84 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €12.84 ($14.59).

A number of analysts have weighed in on KCO shares. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($17.61) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($14.77) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.36) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.10 ($18.30) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.60 ($16.59) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of ETR:KCO traded down €0.51 ($0.58) on Tuesday, reaching €10.82 ($12.30). 501,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44. Klöckner & Co SE has a fifty-two week low of €7.13 ($8.10) and a fifty-two week high of €13.49 ($15.33). The business’s 50-day moving average is €10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is €11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.18.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

