Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $624.00.

AVASF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Avast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Avast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 624.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Avast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVASF traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.55. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,123. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.20. Avast has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $9.71.

Avast Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security software. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Small and Medium Business (SMB) segments. The Consumer Products segment offers desktop security, server protection, mobile device protection, and consist of free and premium paid products for the individual consumer market.

