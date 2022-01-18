Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $30,350.00

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00002522 BTC on popular exchanges. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market cap of $11.32 million and $30,350.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded up 5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001776 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00059388 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001050 BTC.

About Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

