Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.44.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KDP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Shares of KDP stock traded down $1.13 on Tuesday, hitting $38.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,632,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,792,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.98 and its 200-day moving average is $35.34. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $30.28 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The company has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $2,430,419.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,347 shares of company stock valued at $2,971,569. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 388.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.