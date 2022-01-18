Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Siemens Energy from €30.00 ($34.09) to €28.00 ($31.82) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMEGF remained flat at $$25.22 during midday trading on Tuesday. 61 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080. Siemens Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $40.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.32.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

