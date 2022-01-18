FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $313.90.

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $253.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,918,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,473. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FedEx has a 12 month low of $216.34 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 20.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

