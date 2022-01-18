-$0.95 EPS Expected for Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) to post ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Orphazyme A/S’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Orphazyme A/S will report full year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.58) to ($1.38). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.16) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Orphazyme A/S.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Orphazyme A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 11th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orphazyme A/S during the third quarter worth $63,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Orphazyme A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orphazyme A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orphazyme A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Orphazyme A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ORPH traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $2.22. 222,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,313. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98. Orphazyme A/S has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $77.77.

Orphazyme A/S Company Profile

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

