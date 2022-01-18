Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,380,000 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the December 15th total of 5,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the third quarter worth $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the second quarter worth $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 153.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

NVS traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,318,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,281. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of $79.34 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The stock has a market cap of $200.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.41 and its 200-day moving average is $86.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Novartis will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVS. Redburn Partners lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

